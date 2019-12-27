Penguins' Joseph Blandisi: Recalled from minors
Blandisi was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
Blandisi figures to slot into a fourth-line center role with Sidney Crosby (groin) and Nick Bjugstad (groin) both still on injured reserve. The team also called up Thomas Di Pauli, but the 25-year-old Blandisi has already appeared in 16 games for the Penguins this season. In those outings, the Ontario native notched two goals, two helpers and 10 shots while averaging a mere 8:31 of ice time.
