Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: In goal Friday
Blackwood will get the starting nod at home versus the Maple Leafs on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood put up a trio of one-goal performances in his last four outings, registering a 2.10 GAA and .932 save percentage. With backup Louis Domingue (lower body) still unavailable, the Devils figure to give Blackwood a heavy post-break workload, perhaps starting all seven games until the club's next back-to-back versus Washington and Tampa Bay on Jan. 11 and 12, respectively.
