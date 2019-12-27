Samsonov will be between the pipes at home versus Columbus on Friday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

It will be the third time in the Caps' last four back-to-backs that Samsonov gets the first game. The young netminder is 4-0-0 with a 1.95 GAA in his last five outings, which could earn him some more starts outside of back-to-back situations. Still, the Russian will be hard pressed to steal the starting job away from Braden Holtby this year.