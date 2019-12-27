Koskinen will patrol the crease during Friday's clash with Calgary, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen was a little shaky in his last start Monday against Vancouver, surrendering three goals on 27 shots en route to a 4-2 defeat. The 31-year-old Finn will try to bounce back in a home game versus a Flames team that's only averaging 2.19 goals per contest on the road this campaign, 29th in the NHL.