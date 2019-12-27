Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Tending twine Friday
Dubnyk will get the starting nod versus the Avalanche on the road Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk is coming off a 22-save shutout performance over the Flames on Monday. The veteran netminder has earned wins in each of his two starts since rejoining the club and will look to make it three in a row Friday. A clash with the league's most potent offense (3.62 goals per game), however, won't improve Dubnyk's odds of securing a victory.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.