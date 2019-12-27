Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Tending twine Friday

Dubnyk will get the starting nod versus the Avalanche on the road Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk is coming off a 22-save shutout performance over the Flames on Monday. The veteran netminder has earned wins in each of his two starts since rejoining the club and will look to make it three in a row Friday. A clash with the league's most potent offense (3.62 goals per game), however, won't improve Dubnyk's odds of securing a victory.