Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in Dallas
Grubauer is slated to start between the pipes in Saturday's road game versus the Stars, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer has struggled a bit recently, suffering three straight losses while posting a sub-par 3.40 GAA. The 28-year-old German will try to get back on track in a road matchup with a Dallas club that's only averaging 2.55 goals per game at home this year, 30th in the NHL.
