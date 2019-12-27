Grubauer is slated to start between the pipes in Saturday's road game versus the Stars, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer has struggled a bit recently, suffering three straight losses while posting a sub-par 3.40 GAA. The 28-year-old German will try to get back on track in a road matchup with a Dallas club that's only averaging 2.55 goals per game at home this year, 30th in the NHL.