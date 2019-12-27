Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting Sunday
Rask will defend the blue paint during Sunday's home game against the Sabres, Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe reports.
Halak was a little shaky in his last start, allowing four goals on 29 shots en route to a 4-3 loss to the Predators on Saturday. The 34-year-old backstop will try to bounce back in a home matchup with a Buffalo squad that's 6-11-4 on the road this year.
