Lazar was promoted from AHL Rochester on Friday.

Lazar's call-up comes as Johan Larsson (undisclosed) was labeled a game-time decision ahead of Friday's matchup with the Bruins. If Larsson can't give it a go, the 24-year-old Lazar figures to slot into a bottom-six role and will likely log minutes close to his season average of 9:46.

