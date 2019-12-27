Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Tending twine Saturday
Raanta will protect the crease versus Vegas on the road Saturday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Raanta stopped 38 of 41 shots against the Predators on Monday for a solid .927 save percentage but was still saddled with the loss. Considering the netminder has Taylor Hall and Phil Kessel in front of him, he should be able to count on significantly more offensive support. With Darcy Kuemper (lower body) on IR, coach Rick Tocchet could opt to utilize Raanta again on Sunday versus Dallas.
