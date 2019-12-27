Play

The Kings placed Lewis (upper body) on injured reserve Friday, Zach Dooley of LAKingsInsider.com reports.

The Kings have yet to release an expected timetable for Lewis' recovery, but he'll miss the team's next two games at a minimum now that he's been placed on IR. The veteran forward has only picked up six points in 30 games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his status.

