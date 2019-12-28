Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Will skip All-Star Game

Ovechkin will not participate in this season's All-Star Game, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Ovechkin made the announcement to reporters following Friday's game versus the Blue Jackets. The 34-year-old was voted in as the Metropolitan Division captain, but since he won't be participating, he will serve a league-mandated one-game suspension either before or after the Jan. 25 exhibition. Ovechkin cited a need to rest his body to be ready for the second half of the season as the reason for his decision.