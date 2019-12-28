Ducks' John Gibson: Hangs on for win

Gibson allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights on Friday.

Gibson held a 4-1 lead late in the game before a pair of Nate Schmidt goals made things interesting. The result wouldn't change, as Gibson improved to 12-14-2 with the win. He has a 2.88 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 28 appearances. The 26-year-old has allowed three or more goals in seven of his last nine starts, but he'll probably get the nod again for Sunday's game against the Flyers.