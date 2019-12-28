Canadiens' Carey Price: Taking on Tampa Bay
Price will guard the goal during Saturday's road matchup with the Lightning, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.
Price was rock solid in his last start Monday against Winnipeg, stopping 27 of 29 shots en route to a 6-2 win. The 32-year-old will attempt to pick up his fourth victory in five starts in a road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's averaging 3.95 goals per game at home this campaign, first in the NHL.
