Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Sunday

Anderson will patrol the crease during Sunday's home matchup with the Devils.

Anderson was razor sharp in his last start Monday against the Sabres, stopping 43 of 44 shots en route to a 3-1 win. The 38-year-old American will try to pick up his seventh win of the season in a home matchup with a New Jersey team that's only averaging 2.17 goals per game on the road this campaign, 30th in the NHL.