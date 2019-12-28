Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod

Andersen will guard the goal during Saturday's home game against the Rangers, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

Andersen has been on a roll over the past two weeks, picking up four consecutive victories despite posting a sub-par 3.25 GAA and .899 save percentage. The 30-year-old Dane will attempt to secure his 20th win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Rangers club that's averaging 3.06 goals per game on the road this year, 12th in the NHL.