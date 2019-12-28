Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod
Andersen will guard the goal during Saturday's home game against the Rangers, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Andersen has been on a roll over the past two weeks, picking up four consecutive victories despite posting a sub-par 3.25 GAA and .899 save percentage. The 30-year-old Dane will attempt to secure his 20th win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Rangers club that's averaging 3.06 goals per game on the road this year, 12th in the NHL.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hangs on for win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Blue-paint bound Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Not busy in 18th win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending cage Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Picks up 17th win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Patrolling crease Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.