Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in Toronto
Georgiev will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game versus the Maple Leafs.
Georgiev struggled in his last start Dec. 20 against Toronto, surrendering six goals on 40 shots en route to a 6-3 loss at Madison Square Garden. The 23-year-old Bulgarian backstop will hope to perform better against the same opponent on the road Saturday. However, that'll be easier said than done, as the red-hot Leafs are currently riding a six-game winning streak.
