Quick will get the start Saturday in Vancouver, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.

Quick fell to St. Louis in his last start, as the Kings' netminder allowed four goals on 28 shots. He'll hope for a better fate Saturday. The American-born netminder is several years removed from being an elite fantasy option in goal. Quick owns an 18-18-4 record in 40 career games against Vancouver, but he's lost to the Canucks twice already in 2019-20.