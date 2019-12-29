Kings' Anze Kopitar: Earns pair of points
Kopitar scored a goal and dished an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.
Kopitar also put six shots on goal and went plus-2 in the contest. With the two-point effort, the Slovenian center has 35 points (15 tallies, 20 helpers) in 41 games this year. That puts him on pace for the eighth 70-point campaign in his 14-year career.
