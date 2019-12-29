Lightning's Alex Killorn: Dream season continues
Killorn scored twice and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over Montreal.
He's in the middle of a pinch me, I'm dreaming season. So far, Killorn has 31 points in 34 games -- that's a pace that would obliterate his 40-point best from 2015-16. Keep trotting Killorn out there until he shows signs of tiring.
