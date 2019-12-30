Georgiev will get the start in Monday's game against the Oilers.

Georgiev has been in a bit of a rut lately, posting an .875 save percentage and 2-2-0 record over his past four starts. The 23-year-old garners a favorable matchup against the Oilers, though, as they've lost eight of their last 10 games and averaged just 2.3 goals per game in that stretch.