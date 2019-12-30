Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes Tuesday

Fleury will tend the twine at home versus the Ducks on Tuesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury bounced back from a disastrous outing versus Colorado with a 27-save win over Arizona on Saturday. The Flower should see the bulk of the workload heading into the back half of the season, though backup Malcolm Subban has performed well enough to get the occasional start outside of back-to-backs.