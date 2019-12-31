Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Slated to start
According to Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer, Mrazek was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Tuesday's home matchup with Montreal.
Mrazek has struggled a bit recently, posting a 1-2-0 record while registering a sub-par 4.21 GAA and .854 save percentage over his last three starts. The 27-year-old backstop will try to get back on track in a tough home matchup with a Canadiens club that's averaging 3.55 goals per game on the road this campaign, fourth in the NHL.
