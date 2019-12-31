Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting Thursday

Rask will guard the goal during Thursday's home clash with Columbus, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Rask has played well recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Capitals and Sabres while posting an admirable 2.51 GAA and .926 save percentage. The 32-year-old Finn will look to keep rolling in a home game versus a Blue Jackets team that's 6-6-6 on the road this year.