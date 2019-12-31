Koskinen will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus the Rangers, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.

Koskinen has struggled a bit over the past three weeks, compiling a 2-5-0 record while posting a sub-par 3.37 GAA and .900 save percentage in seven appearances. The 31-year-old Finn will attempt to start righting the ship in a home matchup with a Rangers team that's coming off back-to-back wins.