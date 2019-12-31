Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine Tuesday

Gibson will patrol the blue paint for Tuesday's road clash with the Golden Knights, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has been less than stellar of late, as he gave up a combined 10 goals on 97 shots (.897 save percentage) but still managed to walk away with a 2-0-1 record. The Pittsburgh native 2-7-1 in 10 career meetings with the Golden Knights and will face plenty of rubber considering Vegas is averaging 33.9 shots per game.