Quick will tend the home twine in Tuesday's game against the Flyers, Zach Dooley of LAKingsInsider.com reports.

Quick carries a three-game losing streak into this matchup, and he posted an .889 save percentage and 3.06 GAA in that stretch. The Flames have been up and down lately, but they've struggled overall this year with just 2.32 goals per road game -- 27th in the league.