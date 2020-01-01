Toffoli scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Toffoli had the third of four tallies for the Kings in the first period. He's now scored in back-to-back outings after a previous four-game point drought. With 23 points and 101 shots on goal in 41 contests, Toffoli can be useful as a depth scorer on fantasy squads for owners who can weather some streaky play.