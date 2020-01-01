Sharks' Martin Jones: No support in loss

Jones stopped 21 of 22 shots in a 2-0 loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

That was a frustrating end to December for Jones, who went 1-7-0 during the month. However, it's at least encouraging that he allowed just one goal in each of his final two starts of the month and stopped 47 of 49 shots (.959 save percentage). It's the smallest of sample sizes, to be sure, but perhaps it's something Jones can build upon to start turning his season around.