Sharks' Martin Jones: No support in loss
Jones stopped 21 of 22 shots in a 2-0 loss to Detroit on Tuesday.
That was a frustrating end to December for Jones, who went 1-7-0 during the month. However, it's at least encouraging that he allowed just one goal in each of his final two starts of the month and stopped 47 of 49 shots (.959 save percentage). It's the smallest of sample sizes, to be sure, but perhaps it's something Jones can build upon to start turning his season around.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Pegged for Tuesday's start•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Plenty of support in win•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Facing Flyers on Saturday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Can't stop defending champs•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting against St. Louis•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Losing skid hits five games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.