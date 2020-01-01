Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Thursday
Anderson will be between the pipes versus the Panthers at home Thursday.
Anderson gave up four goals on 34 shots (.882 save percentage) in Sunday's overtime loss against New Jersey. The veteran netminder hasn't suffered a regulation defeat since Nov. 25 versus Columbus but made just four appearances over that stretch. Once Anders Nilsson (concussion) is cleared to return, Anderson will likely find himself back on the bench as the No. 2 option.
