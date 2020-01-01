Play

Stars' Ben Bishop: Between pipes Wednesday

Bishop will tend the twine at home versus Nashville on Wednesday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop has been off his game of late, as he went 1-3-1 with a 3.78 GAA in his last five appearances. The Denver native has historically struggled against the Predators, having posted a 2-5-2 record and .877 save percentage in nine career matchups.

