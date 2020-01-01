Devils' Louis Domingue: Recalled by Devils
The Devils recalled Domingue from AHL Binghamton on Wednesday.
Domingue struggled with the big club this season, recording a 1-4-0 record, 4.15 GAA and an .862 save percentage. He's been many better in the minors with a .930 save percentage and 4-1-1 record, so Domingue will get another shot at the top level. Gilles Senn will head back to minors in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Healthy and heading to minors•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Exits in second period Friday•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Guarding goal Friday•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Sees red light frequently•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: In net Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.