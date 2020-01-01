The Devils recalled Domingue from AHL Binghamton on Wednesday.

Domingue struggled with the big club this season, recording a 1-4-0 record, 4.15 GAA and an .862 save percentage. He's been many better in the minors with a .930 save percentage and 4-1-1 record, so Domingue will get another shot at the top level. Gilles Senn will head back to minors in a corresponding move.