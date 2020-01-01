Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Back with big club
The Golden Knights recalled Roy from AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
Roy spent the last month in the minors, but he's being brought back up ahead of Thursday's game against the Flyers. The 22-year-old has produced 16 points over 22 AHL games this year, and if he draws into the lineup for the Golden Knights, he'll likely toil in the bottom six.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Dropped to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Heads to big club•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Sent down to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Manages assist in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.