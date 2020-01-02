Play

Bruins' Torey Krug: Back in action

Krug (upper body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's clash with Columbus.

Krug was red hot prior to his three-game absence, racking up seven points in his last seven games. The 28-year-old will look to pick up where he left off while skating on Boston's second pairing and first power-play unit against the Blue Jackets.

