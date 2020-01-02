Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In goal Thursday
Varlamov will get the starting nod at home Thursday against New Jersey, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov will make his third straight start between the pipes, having secured victories in his previous two outings. After sharing the netminding duties earlier in the year, the Russian's recent run of form appears to have earned him the No. 1 job over Thomas Greiss. Still, Varalmov's hold on the top spot should be considered tenuous at best.
