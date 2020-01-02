Blackwood will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood was sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Bruins, stopping 28 of 30 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. The 23-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up a third straight win in a tough road matchup with an Islanders squad that's 13-4-2 at home this year.