Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Thursday
Hellebuyck will be between the pipes at home versus Toronto on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Hellebuyck has underwhelmed with his performance of late, as he posted a 3.99 GAA and .886 save percentage in his last three appearances. Fortunately for the Michigan native, his offense was able to bail him out and help him earn a 1-1-1 record in those outings. A clash with the star-studded Maple Leafs certainly won't improve the netminder's chances of getting back on track.
