Canadiens' Carey Price: Taking on Tampa Bay

Price will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Lightning, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses while posting an ugly 5.71 GAA and .828 save percentage. The 32-year-old netminder will attempt to get back on track in a tough home tilt against a surging Tampa Bay team that's won four straight games.

