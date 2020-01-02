Play

Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Returned to minor-league affiliate

The Coyotes reassigned Chaput to AHL Tucson on Thursday.

Chaput failed to crack the lineup during his one-game stay with the big club. The 27-year-old will continue to be one of the first forwards Arizona turns to when dealing with injuries up front, but he won't have any fantasy value in 2019-20.

