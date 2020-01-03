Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Drops third straight

Gibson gave up four goals on 34 shots Thursday in a 4-2 loss to Arizona.

Gibson took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but the Coyotes erupted for three straight to close out the game. The Arizona comeback sent Gibson to his third straight loss, even though he owns a tolerable .910 save percentage in those three defeats. He'll have an opportunity to get back into the win column Sunday versus Nashville.

More News
Our Latest Stories