Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Scores lone goal in loss
Petry scored a goal on six shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.
Petry notched his sixth goal and third in the last six games to tie the game early in the first period. He has nine points and 26 shots on net during that six-game run. That leaves him with 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) at the halfway mark of the season, putting the defenseman on pace for the first 50-point season of his career. With Montreal missing four of its top forwards, having Petry pick up his offensive pace is needed.
