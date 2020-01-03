Penguins' Thomas Di Pauli: Recalled from minors
Di Pauli was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
Following the injury to Jake Guentzel (shoulder), the Penguins find themselves without an extra forward, hence the promotion for Di Pauli ahead of Saturday's road trip to Montreal. The Illinois native is unlikely to unseat Joseph Blandisi or Sam Lafferty from a spot in the lineup and figures to be returned to the minors without getting in an NHL game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.