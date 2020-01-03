Di Pauli was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Following the injury to Jake Guentzel (shoulder), the Penguins find themselves without an extra forward, hence the promotion for Di Pauli ahead of Saturday's road trip to Montreal. The Illinois native is unlikely to unseat Joseph Blandisi or Sam Lafferty from a spot in the lineup and figures to be returned to the minors without getting in an NHL game.