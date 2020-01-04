Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Buffalo

Bobrovsky will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game against the Sabres, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky was decent in his last start Thursday against the Senators, stopping 28 of 31 shots en route to a 6-3 victory. The 31-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up a second straight road win in a matchup with a banged-up Buffalo squad that will be without two of its best forwards in Victor Olofsson (lower body) and Jeff Skinner (upper body).