Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Taking on Panthers
Ullmark will guard the home cage in Saturday's matchup against the Panthers.
Ullmark is 1-4-0 over his last five starts while posting an .891 save percentage and 2.87 GAA. The 26-year-old has already defeated the Panthers twice this year, and he faced more than 40 shots in each contest but allowed just four total goals. The Panthers are heating up, though, as they've won six of the last eight games and scored more than four goals in each win.
