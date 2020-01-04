Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod Sunday
Jones will defend the road net Sunday versus the Capitals, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones was solid in his last two starts, as he allowed just one goal in each contest and posted a .959 save percentage. However, Aaron Dell has started the last two games, including Saturday's matchup versus the Blue Jackets. The Capitals offer a tough task for Jones, as they rank fifth in the league with 3.50 goals per game.
