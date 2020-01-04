Play

The Ducks recalled Sprong from AHL San Diego on Saturday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Rickard Rakell (upper body) was missing from Saturday's practice, so Sprong is back at the top level to provide depth at forward. The 26-year-old has played in just one game with the Ducks this season, posting a minus-3 rating over 15:38 of ice time.

More News
Our Latest Stories