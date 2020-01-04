Markstrom will get the starting nod at home versus the Rangers on Saturday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Markstrom maintained his five-game winning streak despite giving up five goals on 33 shots in Thursday's matchup with Chicago. The Swedish netminder will look to get back on track versus a Rangers squad that is averaging just 29.7 shots (seventh fewest in the league) but is converting at a 3.30 goals per game rate.