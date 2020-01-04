Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Saturday

Fleury will be between the pipes against the Blues at home Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury will be looking to extend his three-game winning streak, during which he registered a 2.33 GAA. The Flower has racked up 17 wins in 29 appearances and could reach both the 60-game and 35-win marks for the second straight season and ninth time overall. The veteran netminder is set to square off with Jake Allen.