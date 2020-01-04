Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Saturday
Fleury will be between the pipes against the Blues at home Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury will be looking to extend his three-game winning streak, during which he registered a 2.33 GAA. The Flower has racked up 17 wins in 29 appearances and could reach both the 60-game and 35-win marks for the second straight season and ninth time overall. The veteran netminder is set to square off with Jake Allen.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Not heading to All-Star Game•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Earns third straight win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal versus Flyers•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Solid in win over Ducks•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back on track•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.