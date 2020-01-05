Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Game-time call Sunday
Coach Todd Reirden said that Kuznetsov will be a true game-time decision for Sunday's game against San Jose, Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Kuznetsov missed Saturday's practice while dealing with the ailment and the team will monitor their star closely leading up to warmups. If the Russian is forced to sit Sunday, his production will be hard to replace, especially considering he's had four goals and six points on his current four-game point streak.
