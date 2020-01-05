Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Sunday
Crawford will draw the home start for Sunday's tilt against the Red Wings, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Crawford will draw his first start since Dec. 23 with Robin Lehner dealing with a right knee injury. Crawford will hope to bounce back as he's been struggling as of late, going 1-4-0 along with a 3.73 GAA and .894 save percentage in his past five starts. The good news for Crawford is that he faces the league's worst offense in goals per game (2.14), and the Red Wings are currently last in the league by 13 points.
