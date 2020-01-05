Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Ready to rock

Kuznetsov (illness) is expected to play in Sunday's clash versus San Jose, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

The Russian participated in his usual slot on the team's second line in rushes during warmups, signaling he's ready for a return. Kuznetsov has been white-hot as of late, racking up six points on his current four-game point streak. Kuznetsov's return will bump Travis Boyd out of the lineup Sunday.